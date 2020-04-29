Meghan Markle protects herself from ‘negative vibes’ with evil eye during surprise zoom call

Meghan Markle is keeping negative vibes away—with her jewelry! The Duchess of Sussex surprised one Smart Works client last month with a Zoom call from her home in Los Angeles. During the video chat, the mom of one wore an Edge of Ember charm necklace that retails for $175. According to the brand, Meghan’s “Visionary Charm Necklace” is inspired by vintage coins found in Asia. “These modern-day talismans carry icons of good fortune,” the site notes. “The Visionary Necklace bears a blue topaz evil eye to protects its wearer from negative vibes. It’s got your back.” The gold vermeil piece, which features blue and topaz stones, complemented Meghan’s v-neck burgundy Joseph sweater, which she wore last October to a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust and One Young World.

Despite stepping back from royal duties, Archie Harrison’s mom has been keeping in touch with her patronages from across the pond. The call, which took place in March before Meghan and Harry’s revised new roles went into effect, was with a young woman who had an interview lined up for an internship. “You seem incredibly confident and prepared. I know everyone here is so excited. So When I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that’s excellent,” Meghan told her.

The Duchess continued, “I just wanted to be able to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you. There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there.”

©Smart Works



Meghan, who became patron of Smart Works in 2019, praised the UK charity, which provides free interview clothing and interview training to unemployed women in need. “It’s been such an honor to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring,” she said. “It’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.”