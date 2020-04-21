Queen Elizabeth receives birthday video call from Meghan Markle and baby Archie

Queen Elizabeth was feeling the birthday love from across the pond! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and nearly one-year-old son Archie Harrison called the monarch on Tuesday, April 21, to wish her a happy birthday. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that the trio, who recently moved to Los Angeles, video chatted with the Queen. Her Majesty rang in her milestone 94th birthday at Windsor Castle, where she is currently self-isolating with husband Prince Philip amid the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the current health crisis, the Queen canceled her traditional royal gun salute. Her Majesty’s official birthday parade in June, Trooping the Colour, has also been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meghan, Harry and Archie weren’t the only members of the Queen’s family to celebrate her special day. Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the monarch’s birthday with a tribute on social media. Kensington Palace shared a picture of the Queen with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show with a message that read: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today! 🎂🎈.”

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall shared the exact same message as Kensington Palace on their Clarence House account, along with photos of the Prince of Wales and his mother throughout the years. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie wrote on her personal page, “Wishing a very Happy 94th Birthday to Her Majesty. ⁣May today bring joy in a time when families can’t be together celebrating with one another. ⁣🎉🎉 All my love 😍 #happybirthday.”

The monarch turned 94 on April 21

The Queen no doubt received birthday calls from other royal relatives aside from the Sussexes. Prince William recently told the BBC that his family has been staying in touch “online” during the pandemic. “It’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other. As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savy. But only just,” William said. “I think we’re getting there now, the family are getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.”