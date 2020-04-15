Former Princess Tessy of Luxembourg introduces boyfriend to her children

It seems Tessy Antony de Nassau, formerly Princess Tessy of Luxembourg, has a new man in her life. After telling HELLO! magazine last year that she did not want to introduce “the wrong person” to her children, it seems the mom of two’s sons have met her new boyfriend. Tessy, who lost her royal title following her divorce from Prince Louis of Luxembourg, is reportedly dating businessman Frank Floessel, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HOLA!. Frank is on the board of trustees of Professors Without Borders, an organization cofounded by Tessy that is committed to improving knowledge sharing around the world.

©Tessy Antony De Nassau



Tessy has introduced her children to her boyfriend, according to HOLA!

Per HOLA!, Frank is the mystery man pictured in a photo Tessy shared to mark Easter. The ex Luxembourg royal, 34, was all smiles posing for the photo between her children—Prince Gabriel of Nassau and Prince Noah of Nassau—and her reported beau. Tessy also included several candid snapshots of her sons in the slideshow, which she captioned, “Happy Easter from our little family to yours❤️ In these difficult times we are all living at the moment, self isolating in our homes all around the globe — we want to especially sent you a message of love and community from us to you and yours. We are in this together🦋 We can also sadly not be with our extended family and friends at this moment in time. However, our inner love keeps us connected and grounded ❤️.”

“We can do this, all together, in solidarity by harnessing gratitude and solidarity especially to those in most need such as our elderly people, homeless people, refugees and people who are isolated alone without any family— you are not alone. No one is left behind,” she continued. “This covid-19 crisis is a good opportunity to re-evaluate what we have, address our systems and leadership and evaluate their effectiveness and adapt them as needed to fit the new post covid-19 world in order to make sure our societies become stronger, adapted for the needs of today, more united, and fair 🦋🦋.”

Tessy finalized her divorce from Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s son Louis in 2019. The former couple met in 2004 and tied the knot in 2006, six months after the birth of their first child, Gabriel. Upon his marriage, Louis gave up his succession rights and those of all the couple’s children. The pair ultimately split in 2017. Tessy cited Louis’ “unreasonable behavior” as grounds for their separation.

Following the finalization of her divorce, the former Princess spoke to HELLO! about losing her royal title, which was given to her three years after her wedding. “There are those who have made sure it is taken away,” she shared. ”But that is fine. A title doesn’t make you who you are. A woman has her own merits and it’s not who you marry or what name you carry, it is what you have achieved in your own right.” Tessy added, “Having a title was never my identity. And as far as I am concerned, every woman is royal at heart – a heroine.”

