Crown Princess Victoria and Kate Middleton have twinning style moment working from home

Stylish minds think alike—Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended a digital seminar on Tuesday wearing a pink blazer that was very similar to one that Kate Middleton recently wore. The future Swedish Queen took a page out of the Duchess of Cambridge’s stylebook, pairing her Rodebjer “Nera” blazer with a white blouse. Though rather than teaming the jacket with matching blush-colored bottoms, Victoria opted for dark trousers.
I dag deltog Kronprinsessan och Prins Daniel på ett digitalt seminarium om årets Pep-rapport, arrangerat av @gen.pep. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Den 31 mars släpptes rapporten, och är en av de mest heltäckande granskningarna av barn och ungas hälsa i Sverige. Rapporten visar att endast 14 procent av de barn och ungdomar som ingått i studien rör på sig i den utsträckning de behöver, samt äter tillräckligt mycket av det som kroppen mår bra av. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Hela rapporten finns på @gen.pep ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸: Raphael Stecksén/Kungl. Hovstaterna
The Crown Princess and her husband Prince Daniel participated in the video session on this year’s Pep report, which was organized by their non-profit organization Generation Pep, from their home, Haga Castle, on April 7.
Victoria’s pretty in pink moment comes a few weeks after Kate’s. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a dusty rose pant suit from British retailer Marks & Spencer for her secret visit to a London Ambulance Center in Croydon last month. Kate and Prince William were on hand to meet with staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public.
Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. • The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. • But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good. • Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. • They need our support as much as we need theirs. • All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable. • That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus. • — The Duke of Cambridge
On March 28, Kensington Palace shared a photo of Kate wearing the same business chic look while working from home. The image showed the mom of three speaking on the phone with Catherine Roche, the CEO of her patronage Place2Be. Alongside the photos of Kate and William working from their London residence, Kensington Palace penned, “Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time.”
Like Kate, Victoria has also been working remotely in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s mother has been participating in a number of virtual meetings from Haga Castle. The Swedish Royal Court previously said, “There will be a great deal of restrictiveness regarding the Royal Family’s travels,” noting that the royal family is “keen” on not contributing to the spread of COVID-19.