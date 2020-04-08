Crown Princess Victoria and Kate Middleton have twinning style moment working from home

Stylish minds think alike—Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended a digital seminar on Tuesday wearing a pink blazer that was very similar to one that Kate Middleton recently wore. The future Swedish Queen took a page out of the Duchess of Cambridge’s stylebook, pairing her Rodebjer “Nera” blazer with a white blouse. Though rather than teaming the jacket with matching blush-colored bottoms, Victoria opted for dark trousers.

The Crown Princess and her husband Prince Daniel participated in the video session on this year’s Pep report, which was organized by their non-profit organization Generation Pep, from their home, Haga Castle, on April 7.

Victoria’s pretty in pink moment comes a few weeks after Kate’s. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a dusty rose pant suit from British retailer Marks & Spencer for her secret visit to a London Ambulance Center in Croydon last month. Kate and Prince William were on hand to meet with staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public.

On March 28, Kensington Palace shared a photo of Kate wearing the same business chic look while working from home. The image showed the mom of three speaking on the phone with Catherine Roche, the CEO of her patronage Place2Be. Alongside the photos of Kate and William working from their London residence, Kensington Palace penned, “Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time.”

©Kensington Palace



Kate Middleton looked chic in a pink pant suit while working from home

Like Kate, Victoria has also been working remotely in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s mother has been participating in a number of virtual meetings from Haga Castle. The Swedish Royal Court previously said, “There will be a great deal of restrictiveness regarding the Royal Family’s travels,” noting that the royal family is “keen” on not contributing to the spread of COVID-19.