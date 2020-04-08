How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will spend Archie’s first Easter

Archie Harrison will be getting his first visit from the Easter Bunny this weekend! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, who turns one on May 6, will celebrate his first Easter on Sunday, April 12. The Sussexes, who recently relocated from Canada to Los Angeles, will likely spend the holiday in their new California home because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, per HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. The trio’s move to the states came ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s revised, non-royal working roles taking effect on March 31.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess’ son will celebrate his first Easter on April 12

Across the pond, the Queen and other royal family members, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, usually attend Easter service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. However, this year’s plans have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Back when she was living in the UK, Meghan never attended Easter service with the royals. Last year, the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with Archie, and in 2018, she and then-fiancé Harry reportedly marked the day privately.

A lot has changed since then. The Duke and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family. The pair bid farewell last month on their Sussex Royal social media account. “While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!” the couple wrote on their now-inactive account.

©Getty Images



The Sussexes are now living in Los Angeles

With their decision to step away from royal duties, Meghan and Harry have permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests. The Suits alum already made her return to Hollywood narrating the newly released Disneynature film Elephants, and it was revealed earlier this week that the Duke and Duchess have named their new non-profit organization Archewell.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple told The Telegraph in a statement. “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’—the Greek word meaning ’source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”