The special meaning behind Queen Elizabeth’s outfit for her historic TV address

As her daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex explained in the documentary The Queen at 90, Elizabeth II usually wears bright colors on public events for a reason – “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen,’” she said. And for her recent public speech the Queen did not break this rule. Dressed in a bright green outfit worn with a turquoise and diamond brooch, Prince William and Prince Harry’s grandmother inspired royal watchers and British citizens with her moving TV appearance.

©GettyImages



It’s not the first time Queen Elizabeth has worn green, in this picture, with Meghan Markle during the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings

Although we have seen the Queen dressed in blue, orange and pink, according to Colour Psychology Today, green is the color of harmony: “Green connects us to feelings of love and compassion and open heartedness, for ourselves, one another and the world we live in.” Something Elizabeth II talked about in the special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle. "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again," she said bringing hope to the people.

Prince Charles’ mother accesorized the smart outfit with a turquoise brooch she has worn on few occasions. She was given the royal jewel upon Queen Mary’s death in 1953, however, she did not debut it up until 2014. Turquoise is considered a sacred stone by many cultures and it is supposed to have healing qualities, something that appears to add a special meaning to the Queen’s message of support and hope.