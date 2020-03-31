Kate Middleton is not wearing her engagement ring and this is the reason why

Kate Middleton was missing one of her every day accessories while working from home recently. Over the weekend, Kensington Palace shared a new photo of the Duchess of Cambridge speaking on the phone with the CEO her patronage Place2Be. Eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to notice that the mom of three was not wearing her iconic engagement ring. While the Duchess wore her Welsh gold wedding band, the sapphire and diamond sparkler that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, was noticeably missing.
Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio 📱 to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.
The image appears to have been taken the same day Kate and Prince William visited a London Ambulance Center. Kate, who wore the same pink pantsuit for the surprise visit, appeared to step out with her engagement ring for the outing, but had the ring off at home. While fans might be wondering why the Duchess chose not to wear the piece of jewelry at Kensington Palace, it could likely be because of hand washing during the coronavirus pandemic, or to avoid spreading the novel illness, as HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! points out.
According to a 2018 Georgia State University study “rings provide a protected area in which bacteria can flourish.” The report noted that “Studies have demonstrated that rings are a major contributor to hand contamination due to higher bacterial colonization of the skin underneath rings than in areas of skin on fingers without rings. Contamination with transient flora even after hand hygiene practices is more likely when rings are worn.” Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “some studies have shown that skin underneath rings contains more germs than comparable areas of skin on fingers without rings.”
Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. • The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. • But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good. • Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. • They need our support as much as we need theirs. • All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable. • That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus. • — The Duke of Cambridge
Kate has removed her rings in the past for hospital visits. Back in January, the Duchess visited Evelina London Children's Hospital sans her engagement ring and Eclipse diamond eternity ring. At the time, HELLO! confirmed that Princess Charlotte’s mom had removed the bands for health and safety reasons. Kensington Palace told HELLO! Online that the Duchess took off her accessories because she was visiting the children's wards, and, as such, it was important for the royal to remove any potential hygiene hazards.