After months of speculation, Prince Harry and Meghan (who was an actress on Suits at the time) made their relationship public. The royal and the Hollywood star shocked the world when they made their debut hand-in-hand as they attended the wheelchair tennis match at the 2017 Invictus Games.

Throughout the event, the royal made sure his girlfriend was comfortable as he held her hand. When they walked in and out of the games, the he introduced her as “his girlfriend.”

The field-side date was the only time the pair went public during the weekend, however, Harry did find time to sneak away and watch another game with Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland in the skybox where they were spotted sharing kisses and sweet moments.