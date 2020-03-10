Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s daughter is her mini-me in new photo to celebrate 2nd birthday

Princess Adrienne of Sweden is two years old! Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill’s youngest child celebrated her second birthday on Monday, March 9. The royal mom of three marked her little girl’s special day by sharing a new photo of Adrienne wearing a summery top with her curly brown locks down. “Happy Birthday to the sweetest little sister and best baby girl! ❤️🎂,” the 37-year-old Princess captioned the personal snapshot.

Fans were quick to point out the similarities between the little Princess and her mother. “A copy of her mom as a little 😊,” one follower commented in Swedish, while another added: “She is your absolute mini me💖 congratulations 🎉.”

Madeleine and Chris, who are also parents to daughter Princess Leonore and son Prince Nicolas, welcomed Adrienne in 2018. In accordance with the 1979 succession order, Adrienne is tenth in the line of succession to the Swedish throne after Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Prince Carl Philip, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, Princess Madeleine, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas.

©Anna-Lena Ahlstrom, Royal Court, Sweden



Princess Adrienne is the youngest of Princess Madeleine's children

Last year, Madeleine’s father King Carl XVI Gustaf removed her children and brother Prince Carl Philip’s sons from the Swedish Royal House making them “more private individuals.” At the time, Madeleine released a statement on her personal social media account writing, “This change has been planned for a long time,” adding, “Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future.”