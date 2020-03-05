Meet Hanna Jaff, the Latina who stole British aristocrat Henry Roper-Curzon’s heart

Her face may seem familiar, and that’s because Hanna Jaff starred in Netflix’s reality show Made in Mexico alongside Shanik Aspese, but Hanna is more than a TV star. Her name became better known last winter when she got engaged in the Swiss Alps to Henry Roper-Curzon, Sarah Ferguson’s nephew and cousin Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. So who is this young woman?

©@hannajaff



Hanna Jaff and Henry Roper-Curzon began dating in 2019

Born in San Diego, California in 1986, Hanna is of Mexican nationality because she grew up in Tijuana, Baja California. Her studies focused on psychology with a specialty in criminal justice and political science. She also has a Master's degree in Arts from Harvard University. Her main interest is the Jaff Foundation, which is situated in 20 countries and focuses on the rights of immigrants.

©@hannajaff



Hanna’s altruism has led her to work with celebs such as Victoria Beckham

It was this experience that led her to learn and tell the most shocking stories of women and children who have directly experienced the terror of war. The 33-year-old comes from a family with a history as she is a descendant of the visions of the Ottoman Empire and is a great-granddaughter of Carlos Henry Bosdet.

A fairytale love story

Like a modern-day fairytale, Hanna found her prince charming in Henry Roper-Curzon, a 34-year-old descendant from Henry VII and heir to the title Lord 22nd Baron of Teynham. Their paths crossed thanks to a friend in common who played Cupid between the two.

©@hannajaff



Hanna met her prince charming thanks to a friend

Their friend knew that Henry liked Latin women, and immediately thought of Hanna to introduce to him because she sensed there would be excellent chemistry. And she was right! Within a short time they set the date that would change the couple’s life. Last summer, Hanna traveled to London to an art exhibition where she met Henry. Their attraction was instantaneous, and Henry proposed only four months after they met during a trip to the Swiss Alps.

Related Video: King Charles III marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death Loading the player...