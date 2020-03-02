Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi make royal wedding history with best man announcement

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are making history with the best man at their upcoming royal wedding. The groom’s three-year-old son, Christopher, who is also known as “Wolfie,” has been tasked with the special role at the couple’s May nuptials—reportedly making him the youngest person to have performed the role at a royal wedding in British history. "I can confirm that Wolfie will be best man," a spokesman for the couple confirmed to The Daily Mail. Christopher, whom Edo shares with his ex Dara Huang, will be entrusted with handing his father the wedding rings on the big day. A friend of the couple told the news outlet that they wanted Wolfie to take on the role “because they want to show that he is loved and embraced by his stepmother.”

©Princess Eugenie



Edo’s son will be the best man at his and Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding

Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding will take place on Friday, May 29. The couple will exchange vows at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. Following the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth will host a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace for her granddaughter and new grandson-in-law.

Like the Cambridges and Sussexes did before them, Beatrice and Edo are asking for charitable donations in lieu of gifts. Princess Eugenie’s sister is requesting that wedding guests support the youth charity Big Change, which aims to reimagine education so that every young person can thrive in life, and not just exams. The engaged couple also asked that well-wishers learn more about the works of Big Change, in addition to Cricket Builds Hope, an organization that uses cricket and the spirit of the game as a tool for positive social change in Rwanda.

©Getty Images



The royal wedding is set to take play on May 29

Prince Andrew’s daughter and the property developer got engaged last September during a getaway in Italy. In a statement at the time, Beatrice and Edoardo said, “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”