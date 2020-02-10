Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding gift list is similar to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s

With less than four months until Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s royal wedding, the couple’s gift list has been revealed. In lieu of presents, the bride is asking wedding guests to support the youth charity Big Change, which aims to reimagine education so that every young person can thrive in life, and not just exams. The engaged couple also asked that well-wishers learn more about the works of Big Change in addition to Cricket Builds Hope, an organization that uses cricket and the spirit of the game as a tool for positive social change in Rwanda. Beatrice, along with five other friends, founded Big Change in 2012. Princess Eugenie’s sister is a trustee today. Meanwhile, Edoardo co-founded the Rwanda Cricket Foundation with his brother Alby Shale in 2011 before it later became Cricket Builds Hope. Like Beatrice and Edo, the Cambridges and Sussexes also asked for charitable donations for their own royal weddings.

Princess Beatrice is asking her wedding guests to support the youth charity Big Change

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding will take place May 29, 2020 at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. Following the ceremony, the Queen will host a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. Sarah Ferguson confirmed back in October that her daughter and future son-in-law will tie the knot in the UK, rather than Edo’s native Italy. She said, “It can only be Britain.”

The couple got engaged last September during an Italian getaway. In a statement at the time, Beatrice and Edoardo said, “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Beatrice will become a stepmother upon her marriage. Edoardo shares son Christopher nicknamed Wolfie, who was born in 2016, with his ex Dara Huang. According to People magazine, the Princess’ stepson will have a special role on the big day serving as a pageboy. “He is very much part of their life,” Beatrice’s friend previously told the outlet. “Beatrice has embraced the child as part of her life from the outset.”