Kate Middleton met a snake while visiting a farm in Northern Ireland and this is what happened

The Duchess of Cambridge was braver than most, okay us, as she held a snake for the very first time this week. Kate Middleton came face-to-face with a corn snake, reportedly named Sophie, during her visit to the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards on Wednesday, February 12. The fearless Duchess excitedly jumped at the chance to hold the snake asking, “You sure it’s okay? Is there a way to hold it?”

Wanting to include others in on the fun, the royal mom of three asked a little girl next to her if she wanted to touch it, while another child came up to see the snake. “Isn’t that amazing? Do you want to hold her, too?” Kate asked. “This is the first time I ever held a snake like this. How cool is that?” Aside from the snake, Prince George’s mom also befriended an alpaca and baby lamb, which she helped feed with a bottle.

Kate visited the farm in Northern Ireland to promote her “5 Big Questions” survey. The Duchess spoke with local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children, and their thoughts on the early years.

During the engagement, Kate apologized for not wearing her tiara to the farm. One parent said, "I think they thought you were going to be wearing your crown today." Kate, who was dressed down in jeans, a turtleneck and jacket, laughed, "I know, I'm really sorry." She added, “George and Charlotte are very sad that they couldn’t come and meet you and see this very cool farm.”