Prince Harry's romantic gesture towards Meghan Markle shows the depth of his love...and goes viral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kicked off a new stage in their lives but some things remain the same, such as the deep adoration they feel for each other. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their son Archie Harrison are currently living in Canada after stepping down of royal duties in early January. According to People magazine, a close source to the couple said that they both are truly enjoying their time away from the spotlight but it looks like this is not going to stop online fans receiving news from their favorite royals.

Some months ago, during their official visit to Morocco, Prince William’s brother made a sweet gesture towards his wife, he kindly fixed Meghan’s hair, making sure she looked perfect for the official engagement. This caught the attention of the royal fans on the internet, especially because the prince has repeated the same action up to four times. If you want to see Harry’s proof of love for Meghan, you just have to click play!