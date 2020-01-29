The moment when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family, caused quite a stir around the world. Although many were not in agreement with their choice to leave their places, fans and friends of the royal couple didn’t think twice about supporting them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are embarking on a new life together along with their eight-month-old son, Archie, and could use an abundance of support as they transition into their new lives. Enter their inner circle, the people they trust to have their backs, and who are there to make things just a teeny bit easier along the way.

From Serena Williams and Gayle King to Misha Nonoo and more scroll through the gallery to see the peeps who are in Harry and Meghan’s entourage.