Prince Harry and Meghan Markle answer questions about their new life after Queen Elizabeth’s reaction to their decision

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s surprising decision to step back from royal duties, the couple have made some changes on their official website in order to clarify some aspects of what their future life will entail. These modifications have been made after Queen Elizabeth II released a statement issued shortly after Harry and Meghan’s public announcement on January, 8."Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," read the document.

Now Prince Harry and Meghan have answered some of the doubts raised about this new stage in their lives. Here are some of the issues covered on their site.

Why are The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing this new working model?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones. In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing. For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence. Their Royal Highnesses feel this new approach will enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally. While the contribution from The Sovereign Grant covers just five percent of costs for The Duke and Duchess and is specifically used for their official office expense, Their Royal Highnesses prefer to release this financial tie. More details on the specifics of the Sovereign Grant are outlined below.

Do any other members of the Royal Family hold a title and earn an income?

Yes, there is precedent for this structure and applies to other current members of the Royal Family who support the monarch and also have full time jobs external to their commitment to the monarchy.

Do The Duke and Duchess of Sussex earn income?

No, under the current structure and financing arrangements, they are prohibited from earning any income in any form.

Do The Duke and Duchess of Sussex benefit financially from their charitable and cause-driven work?

No, see above.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision about stepping down from royal duties on January, 8

By becoming financially independent, will The Duke and Duchess of Sussex be cutting ties with the monarchy?

As working members of the Royal Family, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain dedicated to maximizing Her Majesty’s legacy both in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth. They will continue to proudly do so by supporting their patronages and carrying out works for The Monarchy within the UK or abroad, as called upon.

Have The Duke and Duchess of Sussex benefited from public funding and tax benefits as members of the Royal Family?

Five percent of the funding for their official office was provided through the Sovereign Grant starting in 2019 (more details on Sovereign Grant below). Public funding has never been used, nor would it ever be used for private expenditure by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who also do not receive any tax privileges.

Given their transition into members of the Royal Family with financial independence, will The Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintain their residence at Frogmore Cottage?

Frogmore Cottage will continue to be the property of Her Majesty the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage – with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen – as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom.

Why have The Duke and Duchess of Sussex elected to change their media policy now?

The Duke and Duchess have chosen to revise their media policy to reflect both their forthcoming change as members of the Royal Family with financial independence, and their wish to reshape and broaden access to their work.

What is The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s stance on media in general?

The Duke and Duchess believe in a free, strong and open media industry, which upholds accuracy and fosters inclusivity, diversity and tolerance. Both The Duke and Duchess have collaborated with media organizations including: Time Magazine, National Geographic, The Daily Telegraph, British Vogue, and various others. Their Royal Highnesses recognize that their roles as members of the Royal Family are subject to interest, and they welcome accurate and honest media reporting as well as being held to account if appropriate. Equally, like every member of society, they also value privacy as individuals and as a family.