The Queen reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprising announcement

Queen Elizabeth II has published a statement shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise announcement regarding stepping down from royal duties. "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.” On Wednesday, January 8, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially announced that they would be stepping down from their royal duties but 'continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages'. Their decision was made public via the couple’s @sussexroyal social media handle with a picture of the two of them on the day they announced their engagement.

The couple’s engagement was announced in November 2017

The BBC have reported that the Royal family was not consulted prior to the announcement. Royal correspondent for BBC News, Jonny Dymond, shared via his personal social media that “BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle