Royal Danish twins celebrate 9th birthday away from home

Happy birthday, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent! Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary’s twins celebrated their ninth birthday on Wednesday, January 8. To mark their special day, the Danish Royal House released four new photos of the brother-sister duo, all of which were taken by their mother Mary. Josephine and Vincent adorably posed together in two photos, embracing each other with a hug. The little Princess, who was born 26 minutes after her twin brother, made a silly face as Vincent planted a kiss on her cheek in one of the images.

©H.K.H. Kronprinsessen



The Danish twins turned 9 on January 8

In another photo, Vincent was pictured with his older siblings, Prince Christian, 14, and Princess Isabella, 12. The trio flashed their baby blue eyes at the camera. Meanwhile, a fourth photo featured a solo shot of Josephine petting a pony in her equestrian gear. The palace noted that all of the photos were taken in “recent months.”

©H.K.H. Kronprinsessen



Crown Princess Mary of Denmark snapped the new photos of her children

Vincent and Josephine are celebrating their birthday away from home this year. The twins, as well as their brother Christian and sister Princess Isabella, are currently in Switzerland. The Danish royal children began their studies abroad on Monday, beginning a 12-week term at Lemania-Verbier International School in Bagnes. The co-ed institution, located in the village of Verbier, offers a bilingual education, in addition to a range of activities and sports, including intensive ski training.

©H.K.H. Kronprinsessen





The royals along with their parents posed for a photocall in the Swiss Alps to commemorate the start of their international studies. “With the school stay, the Crown Prince couple wants to give their children a common experience in an international environment,” the palace said. Mary will be staying primarily with her children in Switzerland. Once the Princes and Princesses wrap the spring term, they will resume their studies at Tranegårdsskolen in Denmark.