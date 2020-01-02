Meghan and Harry’s new photo of Archie – the hidden details you didn’t see

Royal watchers and fans around the world were thrilled with the new photo Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared of son Archie Harrison to welcome in the New Year. The sweet snap, which appeared in a video montage of the couple’s momentous year shared on their Sussex Royal social media account, shows Archie in his daddy’s arms. The nearly eight-month-old is adorable in a grey wool hat and a brown hat and a brown jacket a striped lining. But it’s the hidden detail of his little outfit which makes the picture even cuter.

©@sussexroyal



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have teased fans and followers with surprise pictures of their son throughout all of 2019

The coat, by Boden, has something that adds extra aww factor. Its hood is decorated with pointed ears and a printed animal face which makes its wearer look like a raccoon. It’s worth noting that the mini Uggs, which are keeping his feet nice and snug, were the ones presented to mom and dad when they visited Australia just after Meghan had announced her pregnancy to the world.

This is the second time in the space of a week that Archie has been spotted in Boden. The royal cutie can be seen wearing a cashmere polar bear sweater by the brand on the Sussexes animated Christmas card. One of the couple’s patronages, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, shared the card on social media. The snap, which is thought to have been taken in their Windsor home Frogmore Cottage, shows Archie crawling towards the camera while his delighted parents look on.



Loading the player...

Although they’ve been active on social media the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't been seen in public for over six weeks. They were last seen out together when they attended the Remembrance Day services. The royal couple spent Christmas in Canada, opting out of a full royal Christmas in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and with the full support Queen Elizabeth. Kate Middleton and Prince William spent Christmas with Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton in 2012 and 2016.