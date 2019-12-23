Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share new photo of Archie crawling on animated Christmas card

Archie Harrison takes center stage on the Sussexes’ Christmas card. Meghan Markleand Prince Harry’s first holiday card as a family of three has been unveiled and to say it’s a break from royal family tradition would be an understatement. While the Cambridges, Prince Charles and the Yorks traditionally opt for still images that are mailed out and posted online, Meghan and Harry went the modern route and extended their holiday greeting with an animated e-card. Although Sussex Royal did not officially share the card on their social media channel, the Queen's Commonwealth Trust did on Monday, Christmas Eve Eve. “Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!” the caption read.

Loading the player...

Harry is president of the trust, while Meghan is vice president. The couple’s baby boy looks adorable gazing into the camera, while his parents proudly look on. The young royal family was pictured in front of a Christmas tree with twinkling lights. The greeting reads: Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, from our family to yours.” At the very bottom, they royals noted: “This year we have chosen to send our holiday card electronically.” The image, reportedly taken by Meghan’s friend and fellow actress Janina Gavankar, marks the first time royal fans have seen Archie since his royal tour of Africa in September.

Meghan and Harry have been enjoying a break from royal duties since November following months of intense media scrutiny. It was previously revealed that the royal trio is spending the holidays in Canada. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said. “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.” The palace spokesperson added, “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”



Last month, it was announced that Meghan and Harry would celebrate their son’s first Christmas with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland, rather than with the Queen at Sandringham. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria,” a palace spokesperson said. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”