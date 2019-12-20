Prince Harry dressed up as Santa for a special reason: Watch

Prince Harry took a break from his time off from royal duties to record a special holiday message dressed up as Santa. The video shared on December 20 was filmed for a Christmas party given by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that provides support to children across the UK who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces. “Ho, ho ho. Hi guys,” Meghan Markle’s husband told the over 100 party attendees. “Please cause as much chaos as humanly possible. I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family. Part of an amazing community and that there is support there for you every single day, should you need it.”

Given his own experience with the loss of his mother Princess Diana, Harry can relate to the children. He said, “Losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you’re going to have a fantastic Christmas as well.”

“Your parents will never be forgotten and you will never be forgotten,” the Duke of Sussex, who works with veterans and military families, added. “Have a fantastic Christmas and a happy New Year.”

Harry and Meghan won’t be celebrating Christmas with the royal family

Harry, Meghan and their seven-month-old son, Archie Harrison, are currently enjoying extended family time off as they take a beak from royal engagements. It was previously reported that the Sussexes have no plans to return to the UK until the New Year. The couple was absent from the Queen’s holiday gatherings this week, and won’t be celebrating Archie’s first Christmas with their royal relatives at Sandringham. Instead, they will ring in the holiday with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria,” a palace spokesperson said in November. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”