Kate Middleton and Prince William wake up to THIS song every morning

The ring of a golden bell or polite knock from an aid are two viable guesses as to how a royal wake up call goes. We’d never imagine the reality for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince William revealed that their son Prince George plays the iconic football anthem Three Lions every single morning. The football-obsessed six-year-old can’t get enough of the song by The Lightning Seeds. Writer Frank Skinner recently opened up to The Mirror about how he discovered his young royal fan’s daily ritual.

©GettyImages



Prince George and his siblings are big football (soccer) fans



Frank received unexpected news as he met William at the Royal Variety Show. “I listen to your song every morning,” the 37-year-old royal said referencing the 1996 hit. “Honestly, George plays it every morning ever since the World Cup.” He added: “I thought it would fade away but it hasn't. He still plays it every day."

George is such a big fan of football, that for his sixth birthday portraits his parents published images of him wearing the England football shirt. Earlier in the year, the little boy was photographed playing football with his younger sister Princess Charlotte, who also has an affinity for the sport, at a charity polo match. The kids are also said to kick a ball around with their dad on the palace grounds.

October was a big month for George and Charlotte as they were treated to their very first football match. Kate and William took them to Norwich's Carrow Road football ground to watch the Norwich City vs. Aston Villa game. George was all smiles as he cheered on his team.

The young royal was most recently spotted out on Christmas Day, when he made his Sandringham walkabout debut with Charlotte. The adorable duo walked to the church hand-in-hand with their parents and the rest of the royal family, even stopping to meet members of the crowds. They grow up so fast!