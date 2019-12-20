Prince Philip admitted to the hospital

Prince Philip has been admitted to the hospital. The 98-year-old royal and husband to Queen Elizabeth, traveled by car from Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in London. A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed the news. “The admission is a precautionary measure, of the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.” The Duke of Edinburgh is receiving treatment and observation for a pre-existing condition. The Prince is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days. The admission was pre-planned, and he wasn’t taken by ambulance. Philip’s hospital stay comes as the royal family is preparing for the holiday season.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s stay was planned ahead of time

Prince Philip has rarely been seen in the public eye since his retirement from royal duties in 2017. After carrying out more than 222,219 engagements and events since 1952, Philip stepped down. Only appearing for special occasions, the royal supported his grandchildren Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice on their wedding days in 2018.

Prior to the weddings, the royal underwent a successful hip surgery. In recent years, Philip has suffered from minor illnesses. Earlier this year, the Duke walked away unscathed after his Land Rover Freelander overturned after colliding with one other vehicle. After one of the occupants suffered a broken wrist, the Duke reached out with a personal apology via a letter.

The royal retired from his official duties in 2017

Philip’s stay in the hospital comes ahead of the royal family’s holiday festivities. The same day the news broke, the Queen made her arrival to the King’s Lynn station where she traveled to Sandringham. The Monarch will be joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton and a host of other family members for church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church. The Queen plans to stay at her Norfolk estate until February 6, which happens to be the anniversary of her succession to the throne.