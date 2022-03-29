Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend memorial service for great-grandfather Prince Philip

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Tuesday’s Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip. The eight-year-old Prince and six-year-old Princess arrived for the service held at London’s Westminster Abbey, each holding hands with one of their parents.

The siblings coordinated in navy for the service with Charlotte wearing a coat and matching tights, while George—who twinned with his dad—sported a smart suit and tie. The little Princess completed her look with two braids connected by a blue ribbon.

Inside Westminster Abbey, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wed over a decade ago, Charlotte was seen greeting Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby beside her impeccably dressed mother.

Missing from the royal affair was the youngest member of the Cambridge family, three-year-old Prince Louis. The four Cambridges in attendance sat in a row behind Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence.