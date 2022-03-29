Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend memorial service for great-grandfather Prince Philip

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Tuesday’s Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip. The eight-year-old Prince and six-year-old Princess arrived for the service held at London’s Westminster Abbey, each holding hands with one of their parents.
The siblings coordinated in navy for the service with Charlotte wearing a coat and matching tights, while George—who twinned with his dad—sported a smart suit and tie. The little Princess completed her look with two braids connected by a blue ribbon.
Inside Westminster Abbey, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wed over a decade ago, Charlotte was seen greeting Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby beside her impeccably dressed mother.
Missing from the royal affair was the youngest member of the Cambridge family, three-year-old Prince Louis. The four Cambridges in attendance sat in a row behind Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence.
The service on Tuesday came ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. Her Majesty’s husband passed away on April 9, 2021 at Windsor Castle.
Following Prince Philip’s passing, William gave insight into his children’s relationship with his grandfather. In a moving tribute, the Duke of Cambridge said: “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”