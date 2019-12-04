William and Kate’s upcoming trip will be their ‘most complex’ tour to date

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just returned from their royal tour of Africa, Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up for their own trip abroad later this month. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s communications secretary released a statement on Friday, October 4, about the royal couple’s upcoming visit to Pakistan, which will be their “most complex” tour to date given the logistical and security considerations.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended an event at the Aga Khan Centre, ahead of their official visit to Pakistan

Prince George’s parents are undertaking an official four-day visit to Pakistan starting October 14, at the request of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The royal couple’s trip will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, and will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today, “a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation.”

William and Kate will visit programs that empower young people, and organizations that help ensure that they have the best possible start in life. “Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the UK’s top priorities in Pakistan. The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis, and hearing more about their aspirations for the future,” the statement said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's trip to Pakistan will be their most complex tour to date

During their trip abroad, the parents of three will spend time understanding the complex security picture in the country, and will meet with UK and Pakistan military personnel, who are sharing expertise to improve security. The royals’ itinerary will also cover how communities in Pakistan are responding and adapting to the effects of climate change. According to the statement, climate change is a “key area of interest” for William and Kate. “They are keen to learn more about the climate change issues affecting Pakistan and our world, and the positive work being undertaken to combat these challenges,” the Cambridges’ communications secretary said.

The statement noted that the UK’s links with Pakistan are extensive, adding, “Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan.” Ahead of their upcoming trip, the Duke and Duchess joined His Highness The Aga Khan for a special event on October 2 at the Aga Khan Centre.