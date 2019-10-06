The Monaco royal family was out in full force on Saturday, October 5. Prince Albert and Princess Caroline attended the “Secret Games” night at the grand Casino de Monte-Carlo. Grace Kelly’s son and oldest daughter were joined by their two of their sister Princess Stephanie’s children, Camille Gottlieb, and Louis Ducruet, who attended with his new bride Marie Chevallier. The royals were dressed to impress for the glamorous "speakeasy" event. The "Secret Games" evening combined luxury gaming with the style and impudence of the roaring ‘20s in a fully immersive way. The event at the famed Casino de Monte-Carlo featured jazz, dance, burlesque and comedy performances. Guests of the evening were welcomed by an enigmatic door that opened with a secret password that only they knew. Attendees then walked through the casino corridors, where they saw ultra-realistic sketches inspired by the Prohibition, before taking the Eiffel lift to a "Secret Room" for a photocall and a cocktail prior to entering the casino Salons Privés, which was transformed into a clandestine club.

