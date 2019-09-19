Misha Nonoo says Meghan Markle's royal status doesn't keep her from 'checking in'

Royal life hasn’t changed Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex’s best friend and designer Misha Nonoo shared that her new title and address didn’t make her a different person. “From when I first met her, to a text that I would send yesterday or today,” she told the New York Times. “Nothing has ever changed.” Misha, who is rumored to be the person who set Meghan, 38, up on a blind date with Prince Harry, 35, noted that the royal never misses a special moment. “From, you know handwritten thank you letters that you receive, to never missing a birthday, an occasion, checking in,” she shared.

Misha Nonoo said that her best friend Meghan Markle has not changed since becoming a royal

“You may think because someone’s so busy that that they’re not there, but that has never changed, how genuinely thoughtful she is.” Misha and the former Suits star remained close after she relocated. This summer, the Duchess enlisted the designer's help for her Smart Works capsule collection. The line includes a white blouse by Misha, a Marks & Spencer shift dress, a John Lewis tote bag, a Jigsaw jacket and Jigsaw pants.

When Meghan asked Misha to help her with her clothing line, she couldn’t say no. “She said, ‘you know, I am going to become a royal patron of a charity that I think is right up your alley. It’s all about empowering women,’” the Duchess told her. “It’s all about professional women, women getting back into the work force, and I haven’t figured out what we’re going to do yet, but I would really like for you to be a part of what we do,” And I said, "Great! I love you and I will absolutely do this.”

Misha designed a shirt for the Duchess of Sussex's capsule collection

Meghan and Misha will be reunited for another special occasion this weekend. The Duchess and Duke have reportedly traveled to Rome to attend Misha and Michael Hess’ wedding. It’s no surprise, as according to her pal, things have stayed the same.

