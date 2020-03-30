Exciting baby news for Meghan Markle as Archie gets a new playmate!

Archie Harrison has a new playmate! Meghan Markle’s close friend Misha Nonoo has welcomed her first child—a son named Leo. According to The Daily Mail, the fashion designer, who is married to oil entrepreneur Mikey Hess, said: "Our lives have been forever changed. We love [him] more than we ever thought possible and cannot wait to share every adventure with [him]." Misha’s baby boy’s arrival comes less than a year after Meghan welcomed her own son, Archie. The pair’s friendship dates back to Meghan’s pre-Duchess days.

©Getty Images



Meghan and Misha have been close friends for years

Misha and Mikey tied the knot in a lavish wedding last September. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the nuptials in Rome. Meghan reportedly gave a speech at the reception. Mikey and Misha were also guests at the Sussexes’s royal wedding in 2018. Last year, the pals teamed up for Meghan’s Smart Set capsule collection. Misha designed a white blouse for the limited collection that benefited Meghan’s patronage Smart Works, which provides high quality interview clothing and interview training to unemployed women in need.

©Getty Images



The fashion designer and her husband (pictured at Harry and Meghan’s wedding) have welcomed their first child together

“I think that is something that her and I bonded over from the very early days of our relationship was that she genuinely seeks to help people,” Misha previously told the Today show of the collaboration. “It comes from a place deep within her where she really wants to make people's lives better.” She added, “[Meghan is] the consummate professional, and she's been extremely hands-on in the project, and it's something that she's really passionate about.”

It was reported last week that Meghan, Harry and Archie moved from Canada to Los Angeles, where the Suits alum’s mother, Doria Ragland, resides. The move came ahead of the Duke and Duchess’ royal duties officially coming to an end on Tuesday, March 31.