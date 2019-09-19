Misha Nonoo says Meghan Markle's royal status doesn't keep her from 'checking in'
Misha Nonoo said that her BFF Meghan Markle has not changed since becoming a royal.
Misha on her royal BFF: "From when I first met her, to a text that I would send yesterday or today. Nothing has ever changed.”
The Duchess stepped out in one of her pal's designs for her first post-maternity outing at the Smart Works capsule collection launch.
What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son won’t be getting for Christmas
Prince Harry says he and Meghan ‘felt forced’ to step back from roles
Do cousins Prince George and Prince Archie share the same godparent?
Meghan Markle gives interview at star-studded event
Luxury gifts for pets, and more ideas to pamper your furry friend
Kendall Jenner takes a trip to Aspen with her closest friends after breaking up with Bad Bunny
Salma Hayek and Kristen Stewart host intimate celebration in honor of Penelope Cruz
Georgina and Cristiano explore Saudi Arabia’s spectacular desert
Ivanka Trump, Anitta, and more celebs attend Fontainebleau opening in Las Vegas