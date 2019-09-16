Prince Harry gives young royal watchers a sweet Archie Harrison update

Prince Harry gave us the Archie Harrison update we have been waiting for. The royal proud dad clued curious young royal watchers into his and Meghan Markle’s baby boy's well-being – and it’s adorable. After one student at the Rugby Football Union All Schools program asked the Duke how things are with Archie, the proud dad replied: “He’s really well, thank you. And he is getting so big.” Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, welcomed their four-month-old baby boy in May. Since, royal watchers have seen the tiny royal on a couple occasions.

Archie was last seen out with his parents in July when he and his mommy supported Harry and Prince William during a polo match. Over the weekend, fans saw a sweet never-before-seen photo of the Duke and his little man. In a sweet birthday message dedicated to Harry, the collage featured a photo of him kneeling in front of Archie from his christening. “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day,” the Duchess wrote. “You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you Happiest birthday!”

©Getty Images





Loading the player...

The Duchess made her official return from maternity leave on September 12, when she debuted her new capsule collection. For the engagement in support of Smart Works, the royal gave an impassioned speech on uplifting women and the importance of women inspiring one another through the organization.

©Getty Images





Shortly after, and a few hugs later, Meghan made a swift exit telling the women who helped with the charity, “I’ve got to get back to the baby, it’s feed time.” Royal watchers will see Archie and his parents when they embark on their royal tour to Africa in October.

