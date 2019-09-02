On Saturday, the Norwegian royals pulled out all the stops for a very special guest of honor, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 15, who hit a major milestone as she celebrated her confirmation. The future Queen was surrounded by her family and of course her six godparents, including King Felipe of Spain, who didn’t want to miss the service held in the chapel of the Royal Palace in Oslo. In addition to the Spanish monarch, guests included Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit‘s daughter’s other royal godparents: her grandfather, King Harald of Norway, Denmark’s futureKing Crown Prince Frederick, Sweden’s future Queen, Crown Princess Victoria and Ingrid’s aunt Martha Louise ofNorway (who recently partied with Luis Miguel, but attended this celebration without her celebrity shaman boyfriend!). Scroll through to see the highlights (and fashion!) from Ingrid Alexandra’s confirmation ceremony.