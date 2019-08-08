Queen Letizia, King Felipe and princesses Leonor and Sofía continued their holidays on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. On Thursday morning, the Spanish royals visited one of the most beautiful areas on the island, where Son Marroig, a popular estate-turned-museum with stunning sea views is located. It is well-known the effect Letizia causes with her fashion choices (most of the items she wears soon sell out), and it looks like their daughters and even her husband are learning fast, coordinating with her style! All dressed in white and blue, matching the idyllic landscape, and looking summer picture-perfect, the Spanish royals enjoyed a cultural outing giving a lesson in style.