Prince Carl Philip the only son and second child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden. For the first seven months of his life, he had been heir apparent to the throne, until January of 1980, when a law passed that stated that the line of succession would officially be determine by birth order. This would make his older sister, Crown Princess Victoria, the heir apparent which in turn made Carl Philp the third in line to the throne. As of 2016, Prince Carl become fourth in line, after the adorable Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar (Victoria’s children) were born.