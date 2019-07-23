Queen Letizia shows us how to rock the chicest ponytail for summer
The royal stepped out on Tuesday, July 23, for a busy day of engagements in Spain, styling her glossy tresses up in perhaps one of the most stylish, yet simple, ponytails we’ve seen to date.
King Felipe's wife separated her shorter layers from the ponytail and swept them off to the right side of her head and tucked the portion behind her ear, while her longer locks were pulled back into a smooth mid-height wrap ponytail.
The royal looked pretty in pink wearing a pink button detail sheath dress by Michael Kors to meet with Spanish synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell, who won three medals during the recent World Aquatics Championships in South Korea, at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.
The royal's sleeveless frock highlighted her toned arms.
Ona twinned with the Queen styling her long hair up into a ponytail for the royal audience.
