If there is one royal we cannot get enough of, it’s Princess Charlotte. The four-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William is known for her outgoing nature and confidence. Prince George’s little sister knows how to work the cameras, and more often than not, steals the show at major royal events. Talking about her little girl in 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge admitted, “Oh she is very cute, but she has got quite a feisty side.” The young Princess lets her lively personality shine through no matter where she goes. Whether Charlotte is at a polo match with her family, or celebrating her “Gan Gan” Queen Elizabeth’s birthday at Trooping the Colour, the fourth in line to the British throne is always living her best life. Click for photographic proof…