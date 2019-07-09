Cousins Archie and Prince Louis have playdate with moms Meghan and Kate

Prince Louis and Archie Harrison have made their polo match debut. The royal cousins had a playdate on Wednesday, July 10, at the Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire, where their fathers, Princes Harry and William participated in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were seen doting on their baby boys at the charity match. Louis' big brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte were also in attendance at the game.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attended the charity polo match on July 10 with their children

The two Duchesses let their hair down for the day as they spent time with their childrne, cheering on their husbands. Kate looked impeccably stylish sporting a pink summer dress by one of her favorite designers L.K. Bennett, which she teamed with wedges and statement earrings.

Meghan dressed down for the sporting event donning an olive-colored dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez and shades as she sweetly cradled her newborn son during the match. Kate was also spotted holding Louis, who adorably sucked on his thumb, and chasing her youngest child around the field. The Cambridge brothers twinned in polos. Louis sported a navy polo and green shorts, while future King George wore a green polo shirt. Meanwhile, Charlotte looked every bit a Princess in one of her signature floral dresses.

Prince George joined his siblings and baby cousin Archie at the charity polo match

The polo match was held in honor of Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was an avid polo supporter and president of Ham Polo Club for four years. Vichai was killed in a helicopter crash at the King Power football stadium in Leicester last October. The charity match will help raise funds and awareness for more than 15 charities supported by William and Harry, including African conservation organisations, rugby charities and the Invictus Games Foundation.

Kate looked summery in a pink dress as she held her youngest son, Prince Louis

The polo match marks Archie's first public appearance, as well as the first time royal fans have seen the Cambridge and Sussex cousins out together. Meghan and Harry christened their baby boy on Saturday at a private ceremony held at Windsor Castle, two months after his birth.