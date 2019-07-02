Charlotte Casiraghi is a royal from the glamorous principality of Monaco, which was made famous, of course, when her movie star grandmother Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier and became the world's most famous Princess. So of course when Charlotte, the 32-year-old daughter of the equally glamorous Princess Caroline, tied the knot with film producer Dimitri Rassam, 37, we could expect some serious royal wedding romance along with a dose of Hollywood glam. And Prince Albert of Monaco's niece came through with not one, but TWO swoon-worthy weddings. The first, a civil ceremony held at her uncle's home – the Royal Palace, natch – and the second a religious ceremony in the idyllic, lavender-filled region of Provence, in France. Scroll through for all the photos from both the Monaco civil nuptials (and the bride's two custom wedding dresses!) and her romantic church vows.