Prince William takes a page out of Meghan Markle's rainy day handbook

Prince William had room for Kate Middleton under his umbrella. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a sweet moment on Tuesday, June 18, during the 2019 Royal Ascot. The 36-year-old royal was more than prepared for afternoon showers during the horse racing event. Princess Diana’s son showed that chivalry isn’t dead and shielded his wife under the umbrella when the skies opened up and it began to rain. The royal dad-of-three stood close to his wife, making sure that she remained picture perfect.

Prince William kept Kate Middleton dry during the Royal Ascot

George, Charlotte and Louis’ mom stunned in a pale blue custom look by Elie Saab with a matching hat by Phillip Treacy. William dressed to the nines in a coat with a tail, top hat and of course, his trusted umbrella to complete the look. The day of royal fanfare kicked off the five-day event, that saw the couple spending time with the Queen, Prince Charles, Duchess Camila, and Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. Missing from the occasion was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who is currently on maternity leave after welcoming her son Archie Harrison.

Royal watchers couldn’t help but to be reminded of Archie’s parents as they looked on a William and Kate’s sweet moment. The Sussex’s notably kept each other out of the rain during their royal tour in 2018. During a wet outing in Auckland, New Zealand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took turns holding the umbrella for each other. The pair huddled close, although they were dressed in outdoor gear, showing a little PDA.

The royal pair took a page out of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rainy day book

Meghan paid it forward when Harry was giving a speech in Dubbo – and got caught in a little downpour. When asked by one of the volunteers if he needed their assistance, the Duke replied: “Thank you, “I’ve got my wife.” If there is more rain in the forecast, and a surprise appearance from Meghan at the Royal Ascot, we know that she and Kate will be covered!