George Alexander Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son, was born on July 22, 2013. Prince George is third in line to the throne, after his grandfather, Prince Charles of Wales, and his father.

His name has great historic weight. He was named George after King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s father. Alexander is the masculine form of Alexandra, his great-grandmother’s second name, and finally, he was named Louis after Louis Mountbatten, Philip of Edinburgh’s uncle.