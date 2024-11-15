Pet of the week: Meet Zendaya and Tom Holland's adorable dog Noon

Zendaya and Tom Holland continue to go strong in their relationship. The celebrity couple is always spending quality time together and continues to share their love and support for each other. The pair are also set to star in a new Christopher Nolan movie together, with the actress recently sharing her thoughts about acting opposite her boyfriend.

The 'Challengers' star recently gave a glimpse into her personal life, opening up about her relationship, and what it's like to be a dog mom to her 9-year-old miniature schnauzer, Noon. Holland is Noon's stepdad, and Zendaya revealed that they are very close.

© Grosby Group Zendaya and Tom Holland were seen strolling with their dog around Boston as Zendaya took a break from filming "The Drama" with Robert Pattinson.

"He makes me very happy. He brings a lot of joy to all the sets we've been on," Zendaya told Vanity Fair, explaining that Noon is always with her, including during her press tours. "It's hard not to be obsessed with this face."

© Zendaya/Instagram Zendaya's dog Noon

"His favorite place is probably anywhere my mom is, Darnell is, or Tom is," she continued. "He loves all three of them more than he loves me." The two stars were recently spotted walking Noon in Boston after their participation in Nolan's upcoming movie was revealed.

© Grosby Group Zendaya was all laughs and smiles as she captured candid shots of Tom Holland and Noon

"I have a group of people around me that protect my sanity and are ... the key puzzle pieces to my existence, and he is definitely one of those pieces," she said to the publication about Noon.

© Zendaya/Instagram Zendaya's dog Noon

Zendaya is known for keeping her personal life private. However, she has previously shared her best moments with the adorable pup on social media. Noon was also with her during her campaign for Valentino, accompanying the actress on the set of the photoshoot.

Most recently, Holland was seen taking Noon to a rehearsal of the London production of 'Romeo & Juliet.' Zendaya showed her support for the actor earlier this year, watching the play multiple times.