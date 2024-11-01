Pet of the week: Meet Don Pepe, the winner of New York City's Halloween dog parade

Dog owners shared their excitement during this year's Halloween dog parade in New York City. The adorable pups were dressed in their best costumes, showing off their ensembles and celebrating the special holiday.

And while many of the costumes were genius and funny in their own way, it was Don Pepe who stole the show after going viral on Instagram and Tiktok, by dressing as Bob, the fan-favorite character in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.'

© @donpepechi

The senior chihuahua looked comfortable in his costume, strolling around NYC with his owner Khaya Castagnoli. Don Pepe even enjoyed a delicious pup cup while embodying the character, as he also had a wig, completing the yellow outfit.

© @donpepechi

"Get you an assistant who’ll hold your wig back while you eat your pup cup," his owner wrote on Instagram showing a video of Don. "Oh Don yellow is so your color. You rock your costume and you break hearts!" one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Your costume is the best," adding, "you WIN Halloween."

© @donpepechi

This is not the first time Don goes all out for Halloween, as just last year he dressed as a Parisian bed bug, and was able to even take a nap in his costume.

See more photos of the celebration!

© Anadolu A dog is seen in a Wall-E Halloween costume.

© Anadolu A pup dressed up as a hot dog in the Halloween Dog Parade at Tompkins Square in New York City



© China News Service A dog dressed as a postman attends Halloween Dog Parade at Washington Square Park.



© Anadolu A pup inspired by the popular movie 'Grease' competes in the Halloween Dog Parade at Tompkins Square.



© China News Service A dog dressed as a bee attends Halloween Dog Parade at Washington Square Park.



© Jamie McCarthy A Swiftie pup dressed as Taylor Swift at the 'Eras Tour'

© ADAM GRAY A pup dressed as Madame Leota from the 'Haunted Mansion'



© Chelsea Guglielmino A miniature schnauzer named Duchess dressed in a costume inspired by "I Love Lucy"



© Jamie McCarthy Marie Antoinette at the 34th Annual Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade

