Pet of the week: Meet Don Pepe, the winner of New York City's Halloween dog parade

Dog owners shared their excitement during this year's Halloween dog parade in New York City. The adorable pups were dressed in their best costumes, showing off their ensembles and celebrating the special holiday.
And while many of the costumes were genius and funny in their own way, it was Don Pepe who stole the show after going viral on Instagram and Tiktok, by dressing as Bob, the fan-favorite character in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.'
The senior chihuahua looked comfortable in his costume, strolling around NYC with his owner Khaya Castagnoli. Don Pepe even enjoyed a delicious pup cup while embodying the character, as he also had a wig, completing the yellow outfit.
"Get you an assistant who’ll hold your wig back while you eat your pup cup," his owner wrote on Instagram showing a video of Don. "Oh Don yellow is so your color. You rock your costume and you break hearts!" one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Your costume is the best," adding, "you WIN Halloween."
This is not the first time Don goes all out for Halloween, as just last year he dressed as a Parisian bed bug, and was able to even take a nap in his costume.