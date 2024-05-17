Latino name shines among the top baby monikers in the United States

Mateo, a name that carries a unique cultural significance and meaning, has made a striking entrance onto the list of the most popular choices in the United States. This Latino name, rich in heritage, has surged into the spotlight, securing its place as the sixth most favored boy’s name in 2023, according to the latest data released by the Social Security Administration.

The rapid rise of Mateo, from No. 11 in 2022 to No. 6 in 2023, has left many in the baby naming community astounded. Sophie Kihm, the editor-in-chief of Nameberry, remarked, ‘we don’t see that very often at the top of the charts,’ highlighting the rarity and significance of such a leap in popularity.

Traditionally, the top names exhibit stability over time, with Liam and Olivia reigning supreme for the fifth consecutive year. However, Mateo’s inclusion as the lone newcomer among the elite ranks signifies a shifting trend in naming conventions.

Kihm noted that Mateo’s emergence as a top-ten name is also a milestone in cultural representation. “It’s practically the first name identified as Latino, at least among children,” she remarked, highlighting its significance within the Latino community and its increasing acceptance and adoption across diverse cultural backgrounds.

According to the Social Security Administration, over 11,000 American newborns were bestowed with Mateo in 2023, marking a record high usage. Mateo first entered the top 1,000 names in 1995, gradually climbing the ranks until it breached the top 100 two decades later. In recent years, its appeal has intensified further, reflecting its enduring charm and appeal to modern parents.

The name Mateo, rooted in Latin, carries a profound meaning, signifying “gift from God.” Beyond its linguistic beauty, it embodies gratitude and blessings, making it a cherished choice for many families seeking a name with depth and significance.

Mateo’s meteoric rise to prominence shows America’s evolving landscape of baby naming practices. It reflects a growing appreciation for diversity, cultural richness, and meaningful vocabulary.