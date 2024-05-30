¡HOLA! Spain, the iconic Spanish magazine, is making a grand return to Miami, bringing its rich heritage and lifestyle content to American readers. Beginning this month, the magazine will be available for only $7.99 at various major retailers, including Barnes and Noble, Books a Million, CVS, Walgreens, Target, Publix, Sedano’s, Sabores de España, and Winn Dixie.

The renowned magazine ¡HOLA! Spain returns to Miami

The publication which will celebrate its 80th anniversary this September in grand style, has a significant history of offering content that blends exclusive celebrity interviews, royalty, high fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Established in 1944, the magazine has become a staple in Spanish-speaking households worldwide, known for its elegant photography and coverage of the glamorous lives of European, American, and Spanish celebrities.

Its return to Miami is a testament to its enduring popularity and the growing demand for international luxury media in the United States. Readers in America can now enjoy the same exquisite content that has captivated audiences in Spain for nearly eight decades and gain a unique insight into the world of European society.