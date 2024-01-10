Cruise expert reveals their tips for keeping costs at a minimum

Cruises have become a popular holiday choice due to their numerous advantages. One of the main benefits of a cruise vacation is that they offer great family options, with a myriad of activities and entertainment options available on board. Additionally, cruises allow travelers to explore multiple destinations in one trip, making them an excellent choice for those looking to experience different cultures and locales.

Despite all these benefits, cruises can be expensive, and in today’s economic climate, many people are looking for ways to keep their budgets in check. If you’re planning a cruise vacation, you may be wondering how to save some money while still enjoying all the perks of this type of getaway.

Fortunately, several insider tips and tricks can help you keep the cost down on your next cruise. Cruise expert Cruise Mummy has shared with HOLA! some of their top recommendations for finding the best deals and saving money while on board.

Jenni Fielding has commented: “Cruises are an amazing experience, and they really don’t have to be expensive. Making small changes can save you hundreds and allow you to find a cruise no matter what your budget is. And especially during a time when a lot of people are short on money, it is important to make savings where we can.”

From booking at the right time to taking advantage of discounts and packages, these tips can help you make the most of your cruise vacation without breaking the bank.

Booking your cruise through a travel agent

When booking a cruise, there are several routes you can take. You can go through a travel agent, book online, or directly with the cruise line. If you are a first-time cruiser, booking with a travel agent is generally cheaper and more manageable. Often, travel agents have access to special fares or packages with flights that are not readily available otherwise.

However, if you prefer to browse and take your time to compare cruises without feeling pressured to book, consider booking online. If you decide to book on your own, using an online comparison tool can help you ensure that you get the best deal.

Consider sacrificing optional extras

Extras like a balcony room can impact your cruise’s cost. While a balcony room can add a touch of luxury, especially on a picturesque cruise, it also comes with a much higher price tag. An affordable alternative is an inside cabin, a room without windows, or a balcony, and it is often available for as little as half the cost of a luxurious suite.

Despite the absence of natural light, the money you save from booking an inside cabin can be utilized towards exploring various destinations or even held for future cruises.

Book last minute or at least a year in advance

As per the experts, the best deals can be found when the itineraries are initially released for booking or 12 weeks before the cruise sets sail, as prices tend to drop to fill any remaining cabins.

Booking at the last minute is a well-known approach to getting cheap deals, but it comes with certain risks. It would help if you were flexible, and there’s always a chance that you might not like the itinerary or find a cruise that meets your requirements. However, it’s always worth checking for any last-minute discounts.

Look for reduced child rates

It’s common for cruises to be more expensive during school holidays, making it pricey to bring children along. However, there are still ways to save money, even when traveling with the whole family.

Some cruise lines charge the same price for passengers of all ages, which may not be ideal if you bring young children who will eat or drink less than adults. Therefore, it’s crucial to choose your provider carefully.

Some cruise lines may offer a reduced fee for younger cruisers, while others allow children to board for free. Some cruise lines also offer a night nursery, allowing you to enjoy your evenings child-free! Researching the prices of children’s tickets and selecting your cruise line carefully could save you hundreds of dollars.

Pay for WiFi rather than using your phone data onboard

Many rely heavily on their phones for communication and social media while on the go. However, while on a cruise, data roaming can result in an expensive phone bill due to the phone connecting to maritime satellites instead of regular ones. The best solution is to either switch off or put your phone in airplane mode to avoid apps using data in the background. If you can’t go without the internet, onboard WiFi packages are free and much cheaper than data roaming. For calling and texting, using apps like WhatsApp and Skype that work over WiFi is advisable to avoid extra charges.

Consider bringing your alcohol

It’s easy to overlook the cost of paying for drinks onboard when planning a cruise, but it can significantly increase the overall price of your trip. If you’re not traveling on an all-inclusive basis, you’ll need to pay for all the drinks you order individually in the bars and restaurants, which can be expensive.

One way to avoid this is by bringing your alcohol onboard. Most cruise lines allow one bottle per person, and some let you carry more for a small fee. Drinking your alcohol in your stateroom is free, but you may need to pay a corkage fee if you want to drink it in the ship’s bars and restaurants.

It’s essential to check with your cruise line first, as their policies may vary, but this trick could save you a lot of money on unnecessary drink expenses.

Related Video: Major Celestial Events Coming Up in 2024 Loading the player...