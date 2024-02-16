5 Things you can do with kids in New York

New York City is one of the greatest cities in the world, and it’s not just for adults. While the location is known for its food, entertainment and the ability to do everything that you want, it’s also a great place for kids, having plenty of activities that are appealing to them and their parents. There’s museums, and playgrounds, and so many outdoor activities that will consume their day and drain their energy, all while creating some fond memories.

Scroll down to learn 5 activities you can do with kids in New York:

Enjoy a park and some pizza

No matter where you’re staying in the city, there will be a park near to you. Some of our favorites are Central Park, Prospect Heights, Washington Square, and so much more. A great family activity would be to enjoy a day outdoors and wrap it up with some NY style pizza.

Visit museums

Museums are great places to spend a good chunk of time in. New York has some incredible options, from the traditional ones, like the MET or the American Museum of Natural History, to the more specific ones, like the Brooklyn Children Museum or the Children’s Museum of Manhattan. The latter options are packed with all manner of entertaining and instructive activities that kids will love.

Take a trip to Governors Island

Governors Island is a great location for kids and adults. By taking a ferry, people can travel to the island, which is the right amount of curious and even a little spooky, having all manner of abandoned buildings. There are also plenty of activities to do, from renting bikes and touring the island, to enjoying all manner of delicious foods at the island’s restaurants.

Go to Broadway

While a little more expensive, Broadway is a great experience for any family. Shows like “The Lion King,” “Aladdin,” “Back to the Future,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “& Juliet,” and so much more.

Walk the city’s bridges

Lastly, the city boasts some stunning bridges with lovely views, most of which are usually manageable in lenght, allowing for kids and adults to get a good workout in without getting exhausted or grumpy. Some options include the Brooklyn or the Williamsburg Bridge.

