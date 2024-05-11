How to watch the 2024 Westminster Dog Show: Meet Buddy Holly, the previous winner

Dog lovers all over the world are getting ready to watch the biggest competition of the year. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is taking place on Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 14 in New York. Viewers can watch the competition on Fox Sports 2 from 1 to 4 pm ET, and from 7 to 11 pm on Fox Sports 1. Streaming will also be available on Westminsterkennelclub.org, FoxSports.com, and the Fox Sports app.

This time the winner will be crowned at Arthur Ashe Stadium after the judges choose between seven different breed groups; Herding, Hound, Non-sporting, Sporting, Terrier, Toy, and Working. However, the pups are judged by their proportions, weight, and size.

Last year the crowned winner was Buddy Holly from Palm Springs, an adorable Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen, who competed with 3,000 other dogs for the crown. Buddy Holly also made history by becoming the second winner from the hound group, taking home the purple ribbon.

Buddy Holly’s owner became emotional after learning that he had won the competition, with the sweet moment shared online. “The winning moment for the Best in Show Winner, Buddy Holly, Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen!” the organization shared on social media.

The winning moment for the Best in Show Winner, Buddy Holly, Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen! 💜✨#WestminsterDogShowpic.twitter.com/jzOVYmmtNL — Westminster Kennel Club (@WKCDOGS) May 10, 2023

Janice Hayes revealed to Good Morning America at the time, that she always knew Buddy Holly would be a winner at some point. “I knew it was going to happen. I don’t know why, I just fell in love with the sport then and I knew exactly what I wanted to do from then,” Hayes said.