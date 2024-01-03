Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
As time passes and with the day-to-day challenges, it’s normal for our memory and concentration to decline, leading to difficulties in intellectual performance or memorizing information for later use. These lapses or struggles to focus can be overwhelming, but generally, they result from mental exhaustion or attempting to multitask.
Before assuming you have a problem, try to ‘pause’ and turn to the benefits of nature while engaging in activities to boost cognitive abilities.
Tips for improving memory and concentration:
Everything you do to take care of yourself and stimulate your brain will contribute to better intellectual performance:
- Watch your diet, exercise, and get enough sleep: Fundamental for overall health, these factors also influence the quality of memory and concentration. Limit the use of toxic substances like alcohol or tobacco, as recommended by Kneipp.
- Engage in hobbies or pastimes: Keeping your mind occupied with activities like Sudoku, crossword puzzles, word searches, reading, or studying something of interest activates cognitive abilities.
- Go outside, don’t stay indoors: External stimuli are necessary. Every time you go outside, your brain receives constant information to assimilate.
- Visit family and friends: Maintaining social relationships, having entertaining conversations, and trying to learn something new each day help exercise memory and concentration.
- Concentration can be trained: When you need it, try taking a walk beforehand, deep breathing, muscle relaxation, or even meditation. It’s vital to have a suitable and relaxed study or work environment where nothing can distract you.
