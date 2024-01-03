As time passes and with the day-to-day challenges, it’s normal for our memory and concentration to decline, leading to difficulties in intellectual performance or memorizing information for later use. These lapses or struggles to focus can be overwhelming, but generally, they result from mental exhaustion or attempting to multitask.

Before assuming you have a problem, try to ‘pause’ and turn to the benefits of nature while engaging in activities to boost cognitive abilities.

Tips for improving memory and concentration:

Everything you do to take care of yourself and stimulate your brain will contribute to better intellectual performance: