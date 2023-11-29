Meet Aitana, the Spanish AI model making thousands of dollars a month

Social media is filled with influencers and models, people who rapidly rise to fame due to their eye catching content. One of these is Aitana Lopez, a gorgeous woman based in Barcelona that’s known for her stylish pink hair and amazing photos. Unlike other influencers of the sort, Aitana is not a real person. Instead, she’s an AI program that makes thousands of dollars for her creators.

Her social media is packed with all manner of information, including her interests, her age, and the name of her parent company, The Clueless, founded by Ruben Cruz. Her profile indicates that she’s based in Barcelona, is a gamer, and is interested in fitness. Posts show her in a variety of locations, from the beach, to her home, giving the appearance of a real person that travels and spends time posting photos and writing captions. She has over 130 thousand followers on Instagram and earns about 12 thousand dollars on a good month, reports Interesting Engineering.

In an interview with EuroNews, Cruz revealed that they made Aitana to make more money for his company, and not have to rely on outside forces. Aitana was devised so The Clueless “could make a better living and not be dependent on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing.” Her great success has resulted in the birth of Maia, another AI personality made by The Clueless, having blonde hair and an attraction for monochromatic pallets.

The first AI Latina model

AI models are on the rise, with keen eyes being the only ones who are able to determine if a person online is real or not. Evania Aria Luxardo is another similar case, the first Latina AI model to go viral. She made an appearance on this year’s New York Fashion Week, showcasing the union betweeen human creativity and artificial intelligence, with the model digitally integrating herself with the clothing garments.

