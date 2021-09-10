Would you like to dance with Beau Casper Smart?

Who did you got your dance skills from?

My dad, with whom I don‘t have a very strong relationship with he’s an amazing musician like phenomenal on his rhythm, his musicality is definitely incredible he played with The Beach Boys and he was a very good musician across the board, drums piano entire base singing he could do it all up and also my dad was very charming and confident and funny and smart so I got a lot of these these attributes from him on that side, but my mom was the life of the party, the one that everyone loved, she can dance she can sing she laughed she was just confident and I got those things from her, the kindness, sweetness you know, the loving caring side. I was such a mommas boy you know growing up with a single mom um and I got those things from her.

I remember as a young boy at four or five years old I would my mom would put me on the coffee table and I would dance with her and she would do her little steps and I wouldn‘t know what I was doing and that would just be like a little boy just dancing and my brother wouldn’t ever wanna get up and dance you know with her and I would always do it so that was like my beginning I guess more and then we didn‘t really have money growing up to be in dance class or school or anything like that, so I never did it and I played sports at my school team and then you know at 17 I found dance and I found love and that changed my life forever.