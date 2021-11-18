Here are the world’s 10 most followed Instagram accounts

Instagram has become the largest and most active social platform online. Nearly everyone you know is on it. According to DataPortal.com, the platform has an audience of 1.39 BILLION. That’s right, with a B! It is now the 4th most active platform in the planet, after Facebook, Youtube and WhatsApp.

Since the platform launched in late 2010, it has evolved so much in the past decade. From people sharing just travel photos, to becoming a place to read about celebrity news and shop for your favorite products. Therefore it makes sense that celebs have joined, because the visibility they can get is unmatchable. And with the latest figures indicating that roughly 17.6% of all the people on Earth use Instagram today, we can’t help wonder who has the most influence and followers.

So, are you curious to find out who the top influencers of the entire world are? Scroll below to see who is killing it on Instagram.

1. Instagram (the platform’s own IG account)

Followers: 442 Millon

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Followers: 367 million

3. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner)

Followers: 282 million